Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC Acquires Own Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC ( (GB:PHI) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC has announced the purchase of 100,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 789.64p, which will be held in Treasury. This transaction increases the total number of shares held in Treasury to 8,375,092, while the number of shares in issue, excluding Treasury shares, stands at 83,699,869. This move is significant as it affects the calculations shareholders use to determine their interest in the company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Spark’s Take on GB:PHI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PHI is a Neutral.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC demonstrates strong financial stability with a robust balance sheet and significant improvements in profitability. However, cash flow challenges pose risks that need addressing for sustainable growth. The technical indicators suggest potential short-term weakness, while the low P/E ratio presents an attractive valuation. The positive outlook on Asian markets could enhance future performance, providing a balanced investment case.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:PHI stock, click here.

More about Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management. The company primarily engages in managing a diversified portfolio of investments, aiming to achieve long-term capital growth for its stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 170,067

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

For a thorough assessment of PHI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue