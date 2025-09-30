Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC Acquires Own Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC ( (GB:PHI) ) is now available.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC announced the acquisition of 17,802 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 736.80p each, which will be held in Treasury. This transaction affects the total number of shares available for trading, now standing at 84,403,642, and may impact shareholder calculations under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Spark’s Take on GB:PHI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PHI is a Neutral.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC demonstrates strong financial stability with a robust balance sheet and significant improvements in profitability. However, cash flow challenges pose risks that need addressing for sustainable growth. The technical indicators suggest potential short-term weakness, while the low P/E ratio presents an attractive valuation. The positive outlook on Asian markets could enhance future performance, providing a balanced investment case.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:PHI stock, click here.

More about Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC

Average Trading Volume: 155,164

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

For detailed information about PHI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue