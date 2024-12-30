Pacific Basin Shipping Updates Share Registrar in Bermuda

Pacific Basin Shipping (HK:2343) has released an update.

Pacific Basin Shipping has announced a change in its principal share registrar and transfer agent in Bermuda, effective January 1, 2025, switching to Appleby Global Corporate Services. This strategic move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to optimize its financial operations while maintaining its branch registrar in Hong Kong.

