Pacgold Limited Acquires White Dam Gold Operation, Boosts Production Potential

An update from Pacgold Limited ( (AU:PGO) ) is now available.

Pacgold Limited has announced the acquisition of the White Dam Gold Operation in South Australia, marking a significant step towards near-term gold production and cash flow. This acquisition complements Pacgold’s existing exploration projects and includes operational infrastructure, positioning the company for strategic growth. Additionally, Pacgold reported high-grade gold discoveries at its Alice River Gold Project, which could enhance its mineral resource estimates. The company has also secured $13 million in funding to restart production at White Dam and advance its exploration projects, signaling a period of strategic growth and operational expansion.

More about Pacgold Limited

Pacgold Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on gold and antimony exploration projects primarily in northeast Queensland, Australia. The company is engaged in acquiring and developing mineral resources, with a strategic emphasis on advancing its gold production capabilities.

Average Trading Volume: 1,685,087

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$17.25M



