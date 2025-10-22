PACCAR Reports Strong Parts Revenue Amid Earnings Decline

Paccar ( (PCAR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Paccar presented to its investors.

PACCAR Inc is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and customer support of high-quality trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF nameplates, and also provides financial services and distributes truck parts. In its latest earnings report, PACCAR reported a net income of $590 million for the third quarter of 2025, a decrease from $972.1 million in the same period last year, with revenues also declining to $6.67 billion from $8.24 billion. Despite the decline, PACCAR Parts and PACCAR Financial Services delivered strong performance, contributing significantly to the company’s profitability. Key highlights from the report include global truck deliveries of 31,900 units, record PACCAR Parts revenues of $1.72 billion, and a robust cash flow from operations amounting to $1.53 billion. The company also made significant capital investments and R&D expenditures, reflecting its commitment to innovation and growth. Looking ahead, PACCAR remains optimistic about its market position, particularly with the upcoming Section 232 truck tariffs expected to bring clarity to the market. The company is also investing in next-generation technologies, including clean diesel and alternative powertrains, to enhance its product offerings and maintain its competitive edge.

