Pa Shun International Holdings Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Pa Shun International Holdings Limited ( (HK:0574) ) has provided an update.

Pa Shun International Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 11, 2025, to discuss and approve the unaudited interim results for the first half of the year and to consider the recommendation of an interim dividend. This meeting could have significant implications for the company’s financial strategy and shareholder returns, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor confidence.

More about Pa Shun International Holdings Limited

Pa Shun International Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating with a focus on various business sectors through its subsidiaries.

Average Trading Volume: 2,573,918

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$100.3M

