P N Gadgil Jewellers Expands with New Store Opening

P N Gadgil Jewellers Limited has announced the opening of a new store on Laxmi Road, Narayan Peth, Pune, Maharashtra, and the relaunch of its renovated flagship store at the same location. This expansion brings the total number of stores to 53, indicating the company’s growth and strengthening its market position.

P N Gadgil Jewellers Limited operates in the jewelry industry, offering a range of jewelry products. The company is based in Pune, Maharashtra, India, and has a market presence in both India and the USA.

