P N Gadgil Jewellers’ Credit Rating Reaffirmed by CRISIL

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
P N Gadgil Jewellers Limited ( (IN:PNGJL) ) just unveiled an announcement.
P N Gadgil Jewellers Limited announced that CRISIL Ratings Limited has reaffirmed its credit ratings for the company’s debt instruments and facilities. The long-term rating is Crisil A/Stable, and the short-term rating is Crisil A1, which reflects the company’s stable financial position and creditworthiness.
More about P N Gadgil Jewellers Limited
P N Gadgil Jewellers Limited is a company operating in the jewelry industry, primarily offering a range of jewelry products. The company has a market presence in India and the USA.
Average Trading Volume: 29,727
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell
See more insights into PNGJL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.