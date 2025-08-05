P N Gadgil Jewellers’ Credit Rating Reaffirmed by CRISIL

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

P N Gadgil Jewellers Limited ( (IN:PNGJL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

P N Gadgil Jewellers Limited announced that CRISIL Ratings Limited has reaffirmed its credit ratings for the company’s debt instruments and facilities. The long-term rating is Crisil A/Stable, and the short-term rating is Crisil A1, which reflects the company’s stable financial position and creditworthiness.

More about P N Gadgil Jewellers Limited

P N Gadgil Jewellers Limited is a company operating in the jewelry industry, primarily offering a range of jewelry products. The company has a market presence in India and the USA.

Average Trading Volume: 29,727

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

