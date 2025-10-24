Ozz Resources Uncovers New Gold Anomalies at Maguires Reward Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ozz Resources Ltd ( (AU:OZZ) ) has shared an update.

Ozz Resources has completed a soil sampling program at its Maguires Reward Project, revealing several new gold anomalies that will guide future exploration efforts. The findings include anomalies in the eastern, southern, northern, and western parts of the project area, which align with known mineralized trends and suggest potential for further gold discoveries. The company plans to conduct detailed field investigations and a first pass drilling program to explore these promising targets, potentially enhancing its resource base and strengthening its position in the gold exploration sector.

Ozz Resources Ltd operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on gold exploration and development projects in Western Australia. The company is engaged in identifying and developing gold resources, with a market focus on leveraging its projects within the Murchison Goldfields region.

