Ozz Resources Expands Exploration and Reports Positive Scoping Study Results

Ozz Resources Ltd ( (AU:OZZ) ) has issued an update.

Ozz Resources Ltd has released its September 2025 quarterly activities report, highlighting developments at the Maguires Reward project. The company has applied for additional land to expand its exploration efforts and accommodate mine infrastructure. A scoping study conducted by Resolve Mining Solutions indicates the potential for positive cash flow from mining activities at the Old Prospect North and South deposits, with significant mineral resources identified. Further studies are planned to refine cost estimates and improve project accuracy.

Ozz Resources Ltd operates in the mining industry, focusing on gold exploration and development. The company is involved in projects within the Yilgarn Craton, a region known for its rich mineral deposits, particularly gold.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

