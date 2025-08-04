OzAurum Resources Extends High-Grade Gold Discovery at Mulgabbie North

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

OzAurum Resources Ltd. ( (AU:OZM) ) has provided an update.

OzAurum Resources Ltd has announced significant results from its reverse circulation drilling program at the Cross Fault gold discovery within the Mulgabbie North Gold Project. The drilling has confirmed high-grade gold mineralization over a 400-meter strike, enhancing the potential scale of this discovery. The mineralization style is similar to major deposits nearby, and with mineralization open at depth, the company plans further drilling to potentially establish a maiden mineral resource. This development is strategically significant as it lies near OzAurum’s existing mineral resources, indicating potential for broader gold system expansion.

More about OzAurum Resources Ltd.

OzAurum Resources Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on gold exploration and development. It is primarily engaged in the exploration of gold deposits in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia, with a market focus on expanding its gold resources through strategic drilling programs.

Average Trading Volume: 849,625

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$14.66M

