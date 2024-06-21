Oxford Nanopore Issues New Shares, Updates Voting Rights

Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC (GB:ONT) has released an update.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC has announced the issuance of over 11 million new ordinary shares to fulfill obligations under its Long Term Incentive Plan and other remuneration schemes, resulting in an updated total of approximately 874 million voting shares. The newly issued shares are now trading on the London Stock Exchange, and this event may influence shareholders’ notifications regarding their interest in the company as per the FCA’s rules.

For further insights into GB:ONT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.