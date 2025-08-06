Oxford Metrics Executes Share Buyback, Reducing Share Count

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Oxford Metrics ( (GB:OMG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Oxford Metrics announced a share buyback transaction, purchasing 150,000 of its ordinary shares at a price of 45.35 GBp each, as part of its ongoing share buyback programme. This move reduces the total number of shares in issue to 117,401,334, potentially impacting shareholder calculations under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Spark’s Take on GB:OMG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:OMG is a Neutral.

Oxford Metrics’ score is driven by its robust balance sheet and strategic share buybacks, which are overshadowed by financial performance challenges and technical bearish indicators. The high dividend yield offers some value but is counterbalanced by profitability issues.

More about Oxford Metrics

Oxford Metrics is a smart sensing and software company that bridges the real world with its virtual twin, serving over 10,000 customers in more than 70 countries. The company operates through divisions like Vicon, Industrial Vision Systems, and The Sempre Group, offering motion measurement analysis, machine vision software, and measurement solutions across industries such as aerospace, automotive, medical, and precision engineering. Founded in 1984, Oxford Metrics has a history of innovation and value creation, with a presence in the UK, Ireland, the US, and Germany.

Average Trading Volume: 527,182

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £54.58M

