Oxford BioMedica Insider Transaction Reported

Oxford BioMedica (GB:OXB) has released an update.

Oxford Biomedica, a leading cell and gene therapy firm, disclosed that Pippa Radcliffe, linked to the Chief Innovation Officer Kyriacos Mitrophanous, has exercised 2,000 options at £2.747 each and sold 1,841 shares at £3.0008 on the London Stock Exchange. This transaction aligns with the EU Market Abuse Regulation requirements. Oxford Biomedica continues to leverage its extensive experience in viral vectors to partner with pharmaceutical and biotech firms globally.

For further insights into GB:OXB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.