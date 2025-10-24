OXE Marine AB Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Oxe Marine Ab ( (CMMCF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Oxe Marine Ab presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

OXE Marine AB is a Swedish company known for its innovative high-performance diesel outboard engines, which offer enhanced torque transmission and fuel efficiency, catering to the global marine sector.

In the third quarter of 2025, OXE Marine AB reported a consolidated net turnover of SEK 42.8 million, a slight decline from the previous year. The company highlighted a significant 15% growth in propulsion sales, despite a challenging market environment.

The company’s gross profit for the quarter was SEK 12.8 million, with a gross margin of 30%, down from 40% the previous year. Operating expenses were reduced by 6%, reflecting effective cost management. However, the EBITDA was negative at SEK -9.9 million, influenced by lower sales and gross profit. Notably, OXE Marine secured a substantial USD 6.6 million order from a US governmental agency, marking a significant milestone.

Looking ahead, OXE Marine remains optimistic about its growth prospects, with new global projects in the pipeline, particularly in the US. The company plans to launch a new model based on the OXE300 platform in the fourth quarter, showcasing its commitment to innovation and market expansion.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue