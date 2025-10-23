Owlet Announces Underwriting Agreement for Stock Sale

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Owlet ( (OWLT) ) has provided an update.

On October 21, 2025, Owlet entered into an underwriting agreement with William Blair & Company, L.L.C. and TD Securities (USA) LLC to issue and sell 4,196,000 shares of its Class A common stock at $7.15 per share. The company plans to use the proceeds to support commercialization, research and development, and general corporate purposes. The agreement includes a 30-day option for underwriters to purchase an additional 629,400 shares. Directors, executive officers, and certain stockholders have agreed to a 90-day lock-up period for selling or transferring stock.

Spark’s Take on OWLT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, OWLT is a Neutral.

Owlet’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance, characterized by negative profitability and high leverage. While the earnings call provided some positive insights with record revenue growth and strategic advancements, the technical analysis and valuation remain mixed, reflecting ongoing challenges.

More about Owlet

Average Trading Volume: 95,012

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $147.4M

