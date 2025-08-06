Ovzon AB Announces Capital Markets Day 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Ovzon AB ( (SE:OVZON) ) has provided an announcement.

Ovzon AB is hosting a Capital Markets Day on September 4, 2025, in Stockholm, Sweden, aimed at investors, analysts, and media. The event will feature presentations from company executives, providing insights into Ovzon’s business model, technology platform, and market position in mobile satellite communications for critical missions. This event is significant for stakeholders as it highlights Ovzon’s recent progress and future priorities, reinforcing its position in the industry.

More about Ovzon AB

Ovzon AB is a company that provides integrated mobile satellite communications services globally, known as SATCOM-as-a-Service. Their offerings include high throughput satellite networks, mobile satellite terminals, gateway services, and dedicated customer support, catering to sectors such as Defense, National Security, and Public Safety. Ovzon operates offices in Stockholm, Sweden, and the USA, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap.

Average Trading Volume: 754,373

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK4.7B

