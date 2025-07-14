OVS S.p.A. Executes Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

OVS S.p.A. ( (IT:OVS) ) has issued an announcement.

OVS S.p.A. has announced the purchase of 150,624 ordinary shares on Euronext Milan, representing 0.059% of its share capital, at an average price of 3.6199 euros per share, totaling 545,237.18 euros. This transaction is part of a share buyback program authorized by the shareholders on 30 May 2025, indicating the company’s strategic financial management and potential confidence in its market value.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:OVS) stock is a Buy with a EUR3.10 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on OVS S.p.A. stock, see the IT:OVS Stock Forecast page.

More about OVS S.p.A.

YTD Price Performance: 14.85%

Average Trading Volume: 585,518

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €961.5M

Learn more about OVS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

