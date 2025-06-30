OVS S.p.A. Executes Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 55% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

OVS S.p.A. ( (IT:OVS) ) just unveiled an update.

OVS S.p.A. announced the purchase of 292,750 ordinary shares on Euronext Milan between June 23 and June 27, 2025, as part of a previously authorized buyback program. This acquisition, totaling over 1 million Euros, reflects the company’s strategic efforts to manage its share capital, potentially impacting its market positioning and shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:OVS) stock is a Buy with a EUR3.10 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on OVS S.p.A. stock, see the IT:OVS Stock Forecast page.

More about OVS S.p.A.

OVS S.p.A. operates in the retail industry, primarily focusing on fashion and clothing. The company is known for its range of apparel products and has a significant presence in the market, particularly in Italy.

YTD Price Performance: 9.87%

Average Trading Volume: 603,553

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €919.8M

Learn more about OVS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue