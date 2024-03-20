Ovation Science Inc. Plans Capital Boost

Ovation Science (TSE:OVAT) has released an update.

Ovation Science Inc. has announced a private placement aiming to raise $67,500 through the issuance of 1,350,000 units at $0.05 each. These units include a common share and a share purchase warrant, with the latter allowing additional share purchases at the same price for 24 months post-closing. The funds raised will be channeled towards business advancement and bolstering the company’s working capital.

