Ovanti Limited Seeks Strategic Partnerships at Money20/20 for U.S. Expansion

The latest update is out from IOUpay Limited ( (AU:OVT) ).

Ovanti Limited is leveraging its participation at the Money20/20 fintech conference in Las Vegas to finalize major commercial partnerships for its U.S. Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) business. The event provides a strategic platform for Ovanti to engage with key industry players, including Mastercard and Checkout.com, aiming to execute numerous commercial agreements. This initiative is expected to enhance Ovanti’s market positioning in the U.S. fintech landscape, offering a competitive edge with its unique BNPL model that bypasses traditional FICO score limitations, thus allowing greater market penetration.

Ovanti Limited (ASX: OVT) is a fintech company providing digital commerce software solutions and services. It specializes in secure authentication and processing of banking, purchase, and payment transactions. The company’s core technology platform connects large customer communities to end users via mobile devices, integrating mobile tech into existing business offerings. Ovanti operates in mobile banking and digital payments, serving banks and large corporations in Malaysia and Indonesia, and is expanding its Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services into the United States.

Average Trading Volume: 118,270,831

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$27.58M

