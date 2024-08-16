Outset Medical Announces Board and Committee Leadership Changes

Outset Medical (OM) has shared an update.

Jim Hinrichs resigned from his positions on the Board and as Audit Committee Chair of Outset Medical, Inc., coinciding with his new significant role at Vantive, the kidney care spin-off from Baxter International. His departure, which did not stem from any disagreements, prompted the Board to reduce its size and appoint Patrick T. Hackett as the new Audit Committee Chair. Additionally, Karen Drexler will take over Hackett’s former role as Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee Chair.

