OUTFRONT Media Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Outfront Media Inc ( (OUT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Outfront Media Inc presented to its investors.

OUTFRONT Media Inc. is a leading out-of-home media company in the United States, specializing in billboard and transit advertising, known for transforming public spaces into platforms for creativity and connection.

In its third quarter of 2025, OUTFRONT Media Inc. reported a revenue increase to $467.5 million, with notable growth in transit revenues driven by strong performance in New York City. The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share.

Key financial metrics for the quarter include an operating income of $89.9 million, net income of $51.3 million, and an adjusted OIBDA of $137.2 million. The transit segment saw a significant revenue increase of 23.7%, while the billboard segment experienced a slight decline. The company’s adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) rose by 24.1% to $100.3 million.

Despite a decrease in billboard revenues, OUTFRONT Media’s overall financial health remains robust, with a strong liquidity position and a strategic focus on digital and transit advertising. Operating expenses decreased slightly, contributing to improved profitability.

Looking ahead, OUTFRONT Media’s management is optimistic about maintaining momentum into the fourth quarter, with continued emphasis on leveraging digital platforms and expanding transit advertising opportunities.

