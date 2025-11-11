Outdoor Holding Company Returns to Profitability

AMMO ( (POWW) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information AMMO presented to its investors.

Outdoor Holding Company, a prominent player in the e-commerce sector, operates GunBroker.com, the largest online marketplace for firearms and related products. The company recently reported its financial results for the second fiscal quarter of 2026, highlighting a return to profitability with a net income from continuing operations of $1.40 million, marking a significant turnaround from previous losses.

The company’s financial performance for the quarter showed stability in net revenues at $11.98 million, alongside a notable increase in gross profit margin to 87.1%. Operating expenses saw a substantial reduction of $6.71 million year-over-year, contributing to an improved adjusted EBITDA of $4.91 million. The company also reported an increase in registered user accounts and active listings on GunBroker.com, reflecting enhanced platform engagement.

Strategically, Outdoor Holding Company has completed its transition to a pure-play e-commerce marketplace operator, focusing on scaling GunBroker.com. The company has streamlined operations, reduced costs, and invested in digital innovation to enhance user experience and platform monetization. These efforts have positioned the company for sustainable profitability and growth.

Looking ahead, Outdoor Holding Company remains committed to its strategic transformation, emphasizing cost efficiency, disciplined capital allocation, and organic marketplace growth. With a strengthened balance sheet and ongoing platform investments, the company is well-positioned to deliver sustained value creation for its shareholders.

