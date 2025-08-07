Ourgame Partners with SenseRobot to Innovate Chinese Chess AI

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Ourgame International Holdings Ltd ( (HK:6899) ) just unveiled an update.

Ourgame International Holdings Ltd has announced a strategic collaboration with Shanghai SenseRobot Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. to develop an advanced AI for Chinese Chess. This partnership aims to enhance the company’s competitiveness in the card and board game industry by integrating cutting-edge AI technology, potentially creating new revenue streams and improving user experience. Despite this innovation, the company’s trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange remains suspended as it works to meet resumption guidelines.

More about Ourgame International Holdings Ltd

Ourgame International Holdings Ltd is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on the card and board game industry. It is a pioneer in Chinese card and board games, leveraging its extensive data and experience to innovate within this sector.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$200.2M

