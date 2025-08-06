Ourgame International Embraces AI for Card and Board Game Innovation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Ourgame International Holdings Ltd ( (HK:6899) ) has provided an announcement.

Ourgame International Holdings Ltd has announced a strategic collaboration with Shanghai Qitu Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. and Shanghai SenseRobot Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. to incorporate AI technologies into traditional card and board games. This initiative aims to upgrade the gaming experience through enhanced intelligence, personalization, and competitiveness, while also exploring new business models and opportunities for sustainable development. The company’s board believes this move will boost product competitiveness, attract new users, and create long-term value for shareholders. However, trading of the company’s shares remains suspended until further notice.

More about Ourgame International Holdings Ltd

Ourgame International Holdings Ltd is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on the card and board game industry. The company is actively integrating AI technologies into traditional games to enhance intelligence and expand its market reach.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$200.2M

For detailed information about 6899 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue