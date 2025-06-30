Ourgame International AGM Resolutions Passed Amid Shareholder Dispute

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Ourgame International Holdings Ltd ( (HK:6899) ) has provided an update.

Ourgame International Holdings Limited held its Annual General Meeting on June 30, 2025, where all proposed resolutions were passed, including the re-election of directors and the reappointment of Moore CPA Limited as the company’s auditor. The meeting saw participation from shareholders, with a significant majority supporting the resolutions. However, a notable issue arose involving Glassy Mind Holdings Limited, a major shareholder, which is entangled in an ongoing legal dispute with Merit Horizon Limited over ownership of certain shares used as loan security. This dispute has led to a court hearing, although no judgment has been made yet, potentially impacting shareholder dynamics and regulatory compliance.

More about Ourgame International Holdings Ltd

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$200.2M

See more insights into 6899 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue