OUE REIT Issues New Units as Base Fee Payment

OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust ( (SG:TS0U) ) has shared an announcement.

OUE REIT Management Pte. Ltd. has issued 5,722,544 new units in OUE Real Estate Investment Trust at an issue price of S$0.3454 per unit. These units were issued as part of the payment for the base fee for the third quarter of 2025 and will be sold to OUE Limited. This issuance increases the total number of units to 5,519,345,062, potentially impacting the market dynamics and investor perceptions of OUE REIT.

OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust is a Singapore-based real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on commercial properties. It operates under the management of OUE REIT Management Pte. Ltd., providing investment opportunities in real estate assets primarily through the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited.

Average Trading Volume: 3,371,099

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$1.9B

