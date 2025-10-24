Otto Energy Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Otto Energy Limited ( (AU:OEL) ) has issued an update.

Otto Energy Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 27, 2025, in Perth. The meeting will address key agenda items, including the consideration of the company’s financial statements and reports, the adoption of the Remuneration Report, and the re-election of Director Geoff Page. Shareholders are encouraged to participate as their votes are crucial for these resolutions, although the vote on the Remuneration Report is advisory and non-binding.

More about Otto Energy Limited

YTD Price Performance: 18.18%

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$21.58M

Learn more about OEL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue