Osteopore Ltd. Announces Change in Substantial Shareholding

An announcement from Osteopore Ltd. ( (AU:OSX) ) is now available.

Osteopore Ltd. has announced a change in the substantial holding of its shares, with Advance Opportunities Fund I reducing its stake from 11.63% to 9.07%. This shift in voting power reflects a sale of shares amounting to A$66,965.31, which may impact the company’s market dynamics and investor relations.

More about Osteopore Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 2,266,209

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$2.69M

