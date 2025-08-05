Osmond Resources to Quote 25 Million New Securities on ASX

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Osmond Resources Limited ( (AU:OSM) ) has provided an announcement.

Osmond Resources Limited has announced the issuance of 25,000,000 ordinary fully paid securities, which are set to be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of August 5, 2025. This move is part of a previously announced transaction and could potentially enhance the company’s liquidity and market presence, providing stakeholders with more opportunities for investment.

More about Osmond Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 225,233

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$89.94M

