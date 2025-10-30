Osmond Resources Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Osmond Resources Limited ( (AU:OSM) ).

Osmond Resources Limited has announced the quotation of 2,147,482 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of October 30, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its financial flexibility and potentially strengthen its market position by converting options or other convertible securities.

More about Osmond Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 142,883

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$103M

