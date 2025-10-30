Osmond Resources Issues New Shares in Compliance with Corporations Act

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Osmond Resources Limited ( (AU:OSM) ) is now available.

Osmond Resources Limited has issued 2,147,482 fully paid ordinary shares without disclosure to investors under the Corporations Act. The company has complied with relevant provisions of the Act and has no excluded information to disclose, indicating transparency and adherence to regulatory standards.

Osmond Resources Limited operates in the resource industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is involved in providing services related to the discovery and extraction of valuable minerals, positioning itself in the market as a key player in resource development.

