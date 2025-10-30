Osmond Resources Advances Orión EU Critical Minerals Project with Promising Drilling Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Osmond Resources Limited ( (AU:OSM) ) has issued an announcement.

Osmond Resources Limited has made significant progress in its Orión EU Critical Minerals Project in Southern Spain, having been awarded an investigation permit and completed the acquisition of 80% of Iberian Critical Minerals Pty Ltd. The company has commenced drilling operations, with promising initial results indicating multiple prospective layers rich in critical minerals. The confirmation of monazite as the dominant rare earth hosting mineral and ongoing initiatives focusing on silica and rutile highlight the project’s potential impact on Osmond’s operations and its positioning in the critical minerals market.

Osmond Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of critical minerals. The company is primarily engaged in projects involving rare earth elements and other critical minerals such as rutile, zircon, and hafnium, with a market focus on high-value mineral products.

