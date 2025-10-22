OSL Group Limited Secures Shareholder Approval for Strategic Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

BC Technology Group Limited ( (HK:0863) ) has shared an update.

OSL Group Limited announced that during its Extraordinary General Meeting held on October 22, 2025, a resolution regarding a Proposed Acquisition and related transactions was unanimously approved by shareholders. This decision, supported by 100% of the votes, empowers the company’s directors to execute necessary actions to implement the acquisition, potentially impacting its strategic growth and market positioning.

OSL Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the financial services industry. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 863.

Average Trading Volume: 7,651,501

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$12.71B

