Osisko Gold Highlights ESG Achievements

Osisko Gold (TSE:OR) has released an update.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has proudly released its 2023 Sustainability Report, showcasing commitment to environmental stewardship, community support, and strong governance. The report highlights their new Climate Strategy, community investment growth, and improved ESG ratings, reflecting the company’s dedication to responsible and transparent practices. Osisko’s efforts underscore its goal to balance environmental and social impacts with long-term value creation.

