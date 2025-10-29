Osisko Development Completes C$82.5 Million Private Placement to Advance Cariboo Gold Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Osisko Development ( (TSE:ODV) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 29, 2025, Osisko Development Corp. announced the successful closing of an oversubscribed private placement, raising approximately C$82.5 million through the issuance of 15,409,798 common shares. The funds will be used to support the construction of the Cariboo Gold Project and related pre-construction activities. The offering included flow-through shares to fund eligible Canadian exploration expenses, with a portion of shares subscribed by insider Double Zero Capital LP. This strategic financial move is expected to bolster Osisko’s operations and strengthen its position in the gold development industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:ODV) stock is a Hold with a C$4.00 price target.

More about Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp. is a North American gold development company focused on past-producing mining camps in mining-friendly jurisdictions with district-scale potential. The company aims to become an intermediate gold producer by advancing its flagship Cariboo Gold Project in central British Columbia, Canada. Additionally, it has the Tintic Project in Utah, USA, and the San Antonio Gold Project in Sonora, Mexico, which are brownfield properties with significant exploration potential.

Average Trading Volume: 172,089

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$982.4M

