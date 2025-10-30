Oshkosh Corporation Reports Steady Q3 2025 Performance

Oshkosh Corporation ( (OSK) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Oshkosh Corporation presented to its investors.

Oshkosh Corporation, a Wisconsin-based company, specializes in manufacturing purpose-built vehicles and equipment for various sectors, including defense, fire and emergency, and access equipment. In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, Oshkosh Corporation announced sales of $2.69 billion and earnings per share of $3.04, with adjusted earnings per share at $3.20. The company also updated its 2025 earnings outlook, projecting adjusted earnings per share between $10.50 and $11.00.

Key highlights from the report include a slight decrease in consolidated sales by 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year, primarily due to reduced sales in the Access segment. However, the Vocational segment saw a significant revenue increase of nearly 19%, driven by strong demand for municipal fire apparatus and airport products. The Transport segment also experienced growth, with an 8.8% increase in sales, attributed to the production ramp-up of the Next Generation Delivery Vehicle and increased international sales.

Despite the challenging market conditions, Oshkosh Corporation managed to maintain a solid operating margin and demonstrated cost discipline. The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.51 per share, reflecting its commitment to returning value to shareholders. Additionally, Oshkosh’s strategic initiatives and strong end-market demand continue to support its performance.

Looking ahead, Oshkosh Corporation remains optimistic about its future, with a solid backlog providing a strong foundation. The company is focused on advancing its strategic goals and creating long-term value for its stakeholders, despite the anticipated challenges in the Access and Transport segments.

