Oshidori International Sells Shengjing Shares for HK$502.8 Million

An update from Oshidori International Holdings Limited ( (HK:0622) ) is now available.

Oshidori International Holdings Limited has announced the disposal of its 314,234,000 Shengjing H Shares at an offer price of HK$1.60 per share, amounting to a total consideration of HK$502.8 million. This transaction, which results in Oshidori ceasing to hold any interest in Shengjing, is classified as a discloseable transaction under the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Listing Rules, indicating a significant shift in the company’s investment portfolio and potentially impacting its financial strategy.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0622) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target.

Average Trading Volume: 2,023,375

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$3B

