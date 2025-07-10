OSG Corporation Reports Decline in FY2025 Semi-Annual Results, Revises Dividend Forecast

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from OSG ( (JP:6136) ).

OSG Corporation reported a significant decline in its semi-annual consolidated financial results for FY2025, with comprehensive income dropping by 64.8% compared to the previous year. Despite this downturn, the company announced a revision in its dividend forecast, including an ordinary and commemorative dividend, reflecting a strategic decision to maintain shareholder value amidst challenging financial performance.

More about OSG

OSG Corporation operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on producing precision cutting tools. The company is listed on the Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges and is headquartered in Aichi Prefecture, Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 355,162

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen168B

Find detailed analytics on 6136 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue