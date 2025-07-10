OSG Corporation Announces Revised Dividend Forecasts for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

OSG ( (JP:6136) ) has issued an announcement.

OSG Corporation has announced a revision to its dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2025, in celebration of its 88th anniversary. The company will issue a commemorative dividend of 28 yen per share, resulting in a total year-end dividend of 60 yen per share. This decision reflects OSG’s gratitude towards its shareholders and stakeholders for their continued support. The revised dividend will be discussed at the upcoming Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in February 2026.

More about OSG

OSG Corporation operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on producing precision cutting tools. The company is listed on the Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges and is known for its commitment to innovation and quality in its product offerings.

Average Trading Volume: 355,162

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen168B

Find detailed analytics on 6136 stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

