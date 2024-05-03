OSB Group PLC Executes Share Buyback

OSB Group PLC (GB:OSB) has released an update.

OSB Group PLC has announced the repurchase and cancellation of 113,007 of its ordinary shares on May 2, 2024, as part of its share buyback program initiated on March 15, 2024. Following the transaction, the total number of ordinary shares in issue is 389,812,715, with the same amount representing the total voting rights, as no shares are held in treasury. The shares were bought across various trading venues including the London Stock Exchange and Aquis Exchange, with Jefferies International Limited managing the trades.

