Osaki Electric Revises Upward Financial Forecasts for H1 FY2025

Osaki Electric Co., Ltd. ( (JP:6644) ) just unveiled an update.

Osaki Electric Co., Ltd. has revised its financial forecasts for the first half of FY2025, projecting higher net sales and profits than initially expected. This upward revision is driven by stronger-than-anticipated performance in the smart meter business, particularly in Japan and the UK, despite some challenges in the Solutions business and potential shipment delays in Oceania. The company maintains its full-year forecast, citing a stable exchange rate assumption.

More about Osaki Electric Co., Ltd.

Osaki Electric Co., Ltd. operates in the electronics industry, focusing on the production and distribution of smart meters and related solutions. The company is known for its Smart Meters & Solutions segment, which serves both domestic and international markets, including Japan and the UK.

Average Trading Volume: 167,814

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen50.79B

