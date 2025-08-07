OSAKA Titanium Technologies Revises Earnings Forecast Upward for FY 2026

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

OSAKA Titanium Technologies Co., Ltd. ( (JP:5726) ) has shared an update.

OSAKA Titanium Technologies Co., Ltd. has revised its earnings forecast for the financial year ending March 31, 2026, projecting higher net sales and profits due to increased sales volumes of titanium sponge. The revised forecast indicates a 2% increase in net sales and significant rises in operating, ordinary, and net profits, reflecting the company’s strengthened market position and operational performance.

More about OSAKA Titanium Technologies Co., Ltd.

OSAKA Titanium Technologies Co., Ltd. operates in the titanium industry, focusing on the production and sale of titanium sponge both domestically and internationally. The company is positioned in the market to leverage increased demand for titanium products.

Average Trading Volume: 847,173

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen62.48B

