Osaka Steel Reports Decline in Fiscal 2025 First Half Results

OSAKA STEEL CO., LTD. ( (JP:5449) ) has shared an update.

Osaka Steel Co., Ltd. reported a significant decline in its financial performance for the first half of fiscal 2025, with net sales dropping by 18.9% compared to the previous year. The company also experienced a substantial decrease in operating and ordinary profits, leading to a negative profit attributable to owners of the parent. This downturn has resulted in a suspension of dividends for the period, reflecting challenging market conditions and potentially impacting stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5449) stock is a Hold with a Yen2786.00 price target.

More about OSAKA STEEL CO., LTD.

Osaka Steel Co., Ltd. operates in the steel industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of steel products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the Fukuoka Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 45,367

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen79.76B



