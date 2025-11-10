OSAKA SODA Co., Ltd. Completes Treasury Share Acquisition

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from OSAKA SODA CO.,LTD. ( (JP:4046) ).

OSAKA SODA Co., Ltd. has completed the acquisition of 509,000 treasury shares valued at ¥823,562,000 through the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s off-auction own share repurchase trading system. This move is part of a broader strategy to improve shareholder returns and capital efficiency, with a maximum target of acquiring 5,000,000 shares by January 30, 2026.

More about OSAKA SODA CO.,LTD.

OSAKA SODA Co., Ltd. operates in the chemical industry, focusing on the production and distribution of chemical products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is committed to enhancing shareholder value and capital efficiency.

Average Trading Volume: 396,051

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen210.8B

