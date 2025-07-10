Osaka Organic Chemical Industry Ltd. Reports Strong Financial Growth and Strategic Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Osaka Organic Chemical Industry Ltd. ( (JP:4187) ) has shared an update.

Osaka Organic Chemical Industry Ltd. reported a significant improvement in its financial performance for the six months ended May 31, 2025, with a 13.4% increase in net sales and a 57.2% rise in operating profit compared to the previous year. The company also announced the inclusion of its Korean subsidiary in its consolidated results, reflecting its strategic expansion efforts. Despite a slight decrease in total assets, the company maintained a strong capital adequacy ratio, indicating robust financial health. The announcement suggests a positive outlook for stakeholders, with an increase in dividends and a stable financial forecast for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4187) stock is a Buy with a Yen4400.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Osaka Organic Chemical Industry Ltd. stock, see the JP:4187 Stock Forecast page.

More about Osaka Organic Chemical Industry Ltd.

Osaka Organic Chemical Industry Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the chemical industry. It focuses on the production and sale of organic chemicals, catering to various market needs with a strong emphasis on innovation and quality.

Average Trading Volume: 60,052

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen56.36B

