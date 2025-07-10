Osaka Organic Chemical Industry Ltd. Increases Interim Dividend Amid Strong Semiconductor Demand

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Osaka Organic Chemical Industry Ltd. ( (JP:4187) ) has shared an update.

Osaka Organic Chemical Industry Ltd. has announced an increase in its interim dividend to 35 yen per share, up from the initially planned 34 yen, due to strong performance in its Electronic Materials Business driven by a recovery in semiconductor demand. The company aims to balance shareholder returns with internal reserves, maintaining a payout ratio of 40% as a key guideline.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4187) stock is a Buy with a Yen4400.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Osaka Organic Chemical Industry Ltd. stock, see the JP:4187 Stock Forecast page.

More about Osaka Organic Chemical Industry Ltd.

Osaka Organic Chemical Industry Ltd. operates in the chemical industry, focusing on the production of organic chemicals. The company is known for its electronic materials business, which has seen strong performance due to a recovery in semiconductor demand.

Average Trading Volume: 60,052

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen56.36B

See more data about 4187 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue