Orvana Secures $25M Financing and Offtake Agreements for Don Mario Expansion

The latest announcement is out from Orvana Minerals ( (TSE:ORV) ).

Orvana Minerals Corp. announced that its Bolivian subsidiary, Empresa Minera Paitití, S.A., has secured a US$25 million prepayment facility and entered into offtake agreements with Trafigura for copper cathodes and doré bars from the Don Mario Operation. This financing will fully fund the remaining capital needed for the Don Mario plant expansion, which is on track for completion by the end of 2025, with commissioning expected in early 2026. The agreements provide financial support and market certainty, enhancing Orvana’s operational capabilities and industry positioning.

Spark’s Take on TSE:ORV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:ORV is a Neutral.

Orvana Minerals’ stock score is primarily influenced by its financial performance and technical analysis. While the company shows positive revenue growth and strong market momentum, its profitability issues and negative P/E ratio weigh heavily on the overall score.

More about Orvana Minerals

Orvana Minerals Corp. is a multi-mine gold-copper-silver company with operations including the Orovalle operation in northern Spain, the Don Mario operation in Bolivia, and the Taguas property in Argentina.

Average Trading Volume: 242,864

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$166.7M

