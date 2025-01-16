Orvana Minerals Advances Don Mario Project and Reports Strong Q1 FY2025 Results

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Orvana Minerals ( (TSE:ORV) ) has issued an update.

Orvana Minerals has announced progress on the construction and financing activities at its Don Mario project in Bolivia, with key permits obtained and the project advancing on schedule. The construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2025, contingent on securing additional funding. In the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, Orvana also reported production updates from its Orovalle operations in Spain, highlighting the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its mining operations and market position. This development is seen as a transformative step for Orvana, potentially impacting its operational capabilities and stakeholder interests by enabling commercial production by early 2026.

More about Orvana Minerals

Orvana Minerals Corp. is a mining company focused on the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. The company operates primarily in Bolivia and Spain, with a key focus on gold and copper mining, positioning itself as a significant player in the mining industry.

YTD Price Performance: 25.00%

Average Trading Volume: 38,901

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$39.62M

